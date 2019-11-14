USDJPY runs below the 200 bar MA on 4 hour chart/retracement level

200 bar MA on 4-hour chart at 108.35. 38.2% of the move up from October low at 108.334

The USDJPY after breaking below a lower trendline at the 108.56 area, has run below the 200 bar moving average on the 4 hour chart at 108.348 and the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the October low at 1.08334. Break. Break.. Break.









The move lower has now taken the pair down to test the 108.24 level which was the low price from October 23. In between today and that date was a move lower that saw the price bottom at 107.88 on November 1.





The run lower has been helped by:

