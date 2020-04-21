USDJPY runs up to test the MA and trend line resistance
Technical Analysis
The two technical levels come in at 107.789
The USDJPY as run back higher to test the
- Asian session swing high for the day and with it, the
- 200 hour moving average (green line) at 107.789 AND
- A trendline connecting highs going back to April 13.
On the downside, if the resistance holds, getting back below the 107.646 where the 100 hour moving average and a old trendline broken earlier today at 107.594 would give the sellers some comfort.