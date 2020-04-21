USDJPY runs up to test the MA and trend line resistance

The two technical levels come in at 107.789

The USDJPY as run back higher to test the

Asian session swing high for the day and with it, the

200 hour moving average (green line) at 107.789 AND

A trendline connecting highs going back to April 13. The cluster of resistance has traders leaning on the 1st test. A move above should see more momentum buying.









On the downside, if the resistance holds, getting back below the 107.646 where the 100 hour moving average and a old trendline broken earlier today at 107.594 would give the sellers some comfort.



