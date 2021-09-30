USDJPY sees increased selling as London/European month moves to a close

The move to the downside has moved the price back below the old high from the beginning of July at 111.653 (see earlier post here ). The fall below that level – and a upward sloping trendline near 111.60 - has the pair moving toward the rising 100 hour moving average at 111.312. The low price just reached 111.435.





Another target area comes off the daily chart between 110.96 and 111.11. Those levels corresponded with the swing high going back to March 2021 and June 2021. This week, the price moved up to test that area on Monday, and than on Tuesday moved above with momentum.









