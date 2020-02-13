USDJPY settles between its 100 and 200 hour moving averages





Technically, the price fell below its 100 hour moving average (blue line currently at 109.825), and started to probe further to the downside. The move lower did find dip buying support. however. against its 200 hour moving average (green line currently at 109.626). Buyers of the last 4 more 5 hours have been able to push the price back up to retest the broken 100 hour moving average (blue line). Sellers leaned against that level too.





So a battle is going on as the price ping-pongs between its 100 and 200 hour moving averages.



