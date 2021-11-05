USD/JPY slips to support zone as Team Transitory pushes back

USD/JPY at the lows of the day

USD/JPY is threatening the late-October lows as the selling continues in the wake of the FOMC decision.





The bond market is in charge at the moment with US yields 2-7 bps lower across the curve. Similar globally and that's putting a broad bid into the yen, which is benefiting from spread compression.





The next shoe to drop could be technical selling in USD/JPY with the pair threatening the Oct low of 113.26. Expect stops there and through 113.20, then the figure. The good news for bulls is that the clock is running out on the week and that will provide some time to regroup.



