USDJPY stalls near highs from last week and ahead of the 2018 high
Technical Analysis
2018 high comes in at 114.544
The USDJPY move to a high on Friday of 114.457. That came in just short of the October 2018 high price of 114.544 (which was also the high for 2018 and the highest level since March 2017).
Drilling to the hourly chart, the price low in the Asian session stalled right at the 114.00 natural support level. A corrective low on Friday stalled just below that level 113.98. Intraday it will take a move below that level to give sellers more confidence.
Below 114.00 will have traders looking toward the rising 100 hour moving average at 113.779 (blue line in the chart below). That level is also is near swing highs from Tuesday and Wednesday from last week. Get and stay below THAT level, would further increase the bearish bias with the rising trendline at 113.54 as the next target in the progression to the downside followed by the rising 200 hour moving average at 113.960..
The current price is trading at 114.28. That keeps the buyers still more in control (the sellers have not exactly pushed too far from the highs), with the caveat of the 2018 high at 114.541, and the high from Friday/today to get to and through (which give sellers something to lean against as well).
So far for the day, the traders are staying within the boundaries, but still looking for the next break (above 114.54 and below 114.00), with a hopeful run in the direction of that break.