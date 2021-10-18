USDJPY stalls near highs from last week and ahead of the 2018 high





The current price is trading at 114.28. That keeps the buyers still more in control (the sellers have not exactly pushed too far from the highs), with the caveat of the 2018 high at 114.541, and the high from Friday/today to get to and through (which give sellers something to lean against as well).





So far for the day, the traders are staying within the boundaries, but still looking for the next break (above 114.54 and below 114.00), with a hopeful run in the direction of that break.



