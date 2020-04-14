USD/JPY stays pressured as sellers eye 107.00 level

USD/JPY keeps at the lows for the day ahead of North American trading

Price is trading at the lows for the day near 107.40 as the downside pressure continues over the past week and after breaking below the 108.00 handle yesterday.





Sellers are in firm control now as price is keeping below the key daily moving averages with little else in the way of a trip back towards testing 107.00 next.





The dollar remains considerably weak so far over the past few sessions and that will be the key spot to watch out for in this tug of war. US futures are still pointing to a higher open but JP Morgan highlights the potential risks to come this earnings season





The bond market is telling a bit of a different story as Treasuries are bid, with 10-year yields are down by nearly 3 bps close to 0.74% currently.





That is perhaps what is also helping the yen to stay underpinned against the dollar right now.





The 107.00 handle will be the key spot to watch as that helped to limit the downside move seen at the start of this month - the low touching 106.92.



