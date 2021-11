November 2017 high price is just above at 114.728





Looking at the weekly chart above, there are a number of swing highs between 114.202 and 114.728. A move above that area should solicit more buying on the break.







Key test. Key level for both buyers and sellers.

The USDJPY is up testing its 2020 high at 114.691 and also the swing high going back to November 2017 that cuts across at 114.728.