USDJPY tests its overhead 100 day MA at 109.657 and finds sellers leaning

First look at the 100 day moving average finds willing sellers





The USDJPY has made it up to test its 100 day moving average target at 109.657 . The high price just reached109.651 where it found risk focus the sellers leaning on the first look.





A move above is needed to keep the bullish momentum going today. The 38.2% retracement of the move down from last week's high comes in at 109.75. The falling 100 hour moving average comes in at 109.888. Those would be upside targets on further momentum.



