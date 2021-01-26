USDJPY tests the 100 hour MA. Traders looking for a break to increase bearish bias

100 hour moving average at 103.663





Earlier today, the pair reestablished the downward sloping trendline as resistance (see red numbered circles). The inability to move above that trend line gave sellers to go ahead 2 push lower. Yesterday the pair broke above that level only to find resistance near a swing high area near 103.93. That breaks failed (see red shaded area in the chart above).







For now sellers are in control below the 100 hour MA with next key target coming in near 103.489 to 103.506.

The USDJPY is down testing (and now breaking) below its 100 hour moving average at 103.66. That moving average has been tested of the last 24 or so hours and has found buyers near the level. A break with momentum will be eyed and would tilt the bias more to the downside for the sellers.