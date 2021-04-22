USD/JPY tests waters below 108.00 again as dollar sees some light pressure

Technical Analysis

Author: Justin Low | usdjpy

Dollar nudged a touch lower to start the session

USD/JPY D1 22-04
That pushes USD/JPY to a low of 107.86 on the day as the pair stays in the hunt of a ninth consecutive day of declines, treading water just below 108.00 for now.

The figure level offers some semblance of psychological support on the daily and a firm crack below that may open up a slippery slope for the pair to explore further downside momentum in the days/week(s) ahead.

That said, there is still some key support just below the 108.00 handle with the confluence of the trendline support this year and the 38.2 retracement level seen @ 107.76-82.

As such, sellers will also need to breach that to accelerate any downside push or else buyers may still be in with a shout until that region gives way.

For today, bear in mind that there are large option expiries seen at 108.00 and 108.30-40 for the pair that could still offer some stickiness. But amid pressure on the dollar and lower Treasury yields, those factors may override the expiries board.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose