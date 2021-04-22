USD/JPY tests waters below 108.00 again as dollar sees some light pressure

Dollar nudged a touch lower to start the session





That pushes USD/JPY to a low of 107.86 on the day as the pair stays in the hunt of a ninth consecutive day of declines, treading water just below 108.00 for now.





The figure level offers some semblance of psychological support on the daily and a firm crack below that may open up a slippery slope for the pair to explore further downside momentum in the days/week(s) ahead.





That said, there is still some key support just below the 108.00 handle with the confluence of the trendline support this year and the 38.2 retracement level seen @ 107.76-82.





As such, sellers will also need to breach that to accelerate any downside push or else buyers may still be in with a shout until that region gives way.



