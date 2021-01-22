USDJPY trades above the 100/200 hour MA to new session high

The USDJPY is trending higher







For the week, the high reached 104.08. The low extended to 103.326 yesterday. The low reached just above the 61.8% of the 2021 range at 103.276. The price moved below the 100/200 hour MAs on Wednesday and stayed below until today's climb back above. Ups and downs. In an up now.

USDJPY has moved to a new session high and in the process has moved back above its 100 and 200 hour MAs at 103.702 and 103.77 respectively. The high price reached 103.853. Traders who are long would want to see buyers leaning now against those levels on a dip. Stay above, keeps the buyers more in control.