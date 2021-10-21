USDJPY trades between its 100 and 200 hour moving averages

Looking at the hourly chart, the high price today stalled ahead of the swing highs from last week at 114.457. The pair broke below its 100 hour moving average (blue line currently at 114.265) and continued down toward support at the lower trend line and the rising 200 hour moving average at 113.863. As I type that moving averages being tested. The price is not traded below it since October 7.





Taking a broader look at the weekly chart below, the price high from yesterday's trade reached 114.691. That was just below the swing high from November 2017 at 114.726.







The subsequent move to the downside seen yesterday and into today has now taken the price below the November 2018 swing high at 114.202. The holding of that area is a negative for the price action. Traders with a bias to the downside, would want to see the price stay below the 114.20 level going forward.





