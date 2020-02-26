USDJPY trades to new highs as stocks run higher

NASDAQ index +1.7% 

The USDJPY has moved to new session highs and tests/trades back above its 200 hour moving average at 110.66. The high just reached 110.696. Helping the pair is the run higher in stocks on the opening.

  • The S&P index has moved up to a high of 3175.86 from a day low 3139.90.  Currently trading at 3167.30,+1.25%
  • NASDAQ index is trading up 1.59% at 9103. The high price extended to 9131.32, while the low was at 9010
  • The Dow is trading up 290 points or 1.07% at 27372. The high price reached 27445.61. The low was down at 27158.08
For the USDJPY if the price can't get, and stay above the 200 hour moving average, the 30.2% retracement 110.776 and the 50% retracement 111.05 would be the next upside targets. The falling 100 hour moving average is currently at 111.13.



