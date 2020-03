Dow down over 4% now









In other markets:

Gold is up $37 to new highs at $1674

The vix is up to 42.19 (high 42.84) That is up 10.17 or 31.79% on increased fear/global concerns. ForexLive

The USDJPY is trading to a new session low as the Dow is now down over 4%. The Nasdaq and S&P are also trading to new lows with the S&P cracking the 3K level to 2999.83 low.