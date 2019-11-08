USDJPY tries to stay above the October/early November swing highs

The USDJPY moved to the highest level since May 31 yesterday and peaked at 109.482 before rotating lower into the close. The low into the close reached 109.15. That took the price below

Today, the price moved lower and retested that swing low into the close. The low today reached a pip lower at 109.14 and bounced.





Not to be outdone by the dip buyers, the sellers came in right below the high from yesterday at 109.47. That was just a pip BELOW the high from yesterday.





The price in the USDJPY has dipped back down toward the 109.237-278 swing high area and stalled.





Given that area holding, I give the small bias to the upside still.



