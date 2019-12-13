USDJPY falls on the latest US/China news

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | usdjpy

Just when you think....

The USDJPY has fallen on the latest US/China tweet from Pres. Trump saying tariff reduction story from the WSJ yesterday is totally false.  

Technically, the price has moved down toward the 38.2% retracement at 109.223 and bounced modestly higher.  The 109.392 was a swing low going back to November 29. That is  close resistance now if the sellers are to push further to the downside.  Keep an eye on that level.    

On a break of the 109.23 area (and the high from high from December 3rd at 109.201) would look toward the 50% at 109.076.  Below that and we moved to the bottom half of the down and up trading range seen in trading this month.



