USDJPY falls on the latest US/China news

Just when you think....

The USDJPY has fallen on the latest US/China tweet from Pres. Trump saying tariff reduction story from the WSJ yesterday is totally false.









Technically, the price has moved down toward the 38.2% retracement at 109.223 and bounced modestly higher. The 109.392 was a swing low going back to November 29. That is close resistance now if the sellers are to push further to the downside. Keep an eye on that level.





On a break of the 109.23 area (and the high from high from December 3rd at 109.201) would look toward the 50% at 109.076. Below that and we moved to the bottom half of the down and up trading range seen in trading this month.







