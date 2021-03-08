USDJPY works on 9th up day in 10 days

In trading on Friday, the price moved above the July 1 high price of 108.158. That is now close risk for the buyers. Today's low reached 108.27 before bouncing higher.





Drilling to the hourly chart, the price has extended above the high from Friday at 108.63. A upward sloping trendline comes in just below that level at 108.602 currently. In the short-term getting below that level is the minimum if the sellers are to start to take a little more control back from the buyers. Failure to do that and the buyers are still waiting, and the sellers are losing.









