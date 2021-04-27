USDMXN extending to new day highs. Broke above 100/200 hour MAs today

Earlier today, the near converged 100 and 200 hour moving averages were broken, then retested. When support held, that give the buyers the go-ahead to push higher. Getting above the 19.9804 to 19.9934 area (see red numbered circles), open the door for further upside over the last few hours. The next targets come near the 20.1247 to 20.1447 area (see green numbered circles) and then the 100 day moving average at 20.1995.



