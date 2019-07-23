Video: Non-trend transitions to trend. Has the EURUSD non-trended long enough?

Is it time to prepare for a big move in the EURUSD? I think so. Here's why....









The EURUSD is currently in a 463 pips non-trending trading range for 2019. How does that compare to history? Not too favorably. The lowest trading range for a calendar year since the EURUSD introduction in 2002 is 1147 pips (back in 2013). The average since 2002 is 1966 pips. The recent average is around 1450 pips.



There is room to roam. It is time to get prepared.

There is a market truism that plays out eventually. That is, non-trends transitions to trends.