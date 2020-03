The volatility index is certainly reflecting the market

The VIX index has traded to a high level today of 78.63. We are currently just off that level 78.34. That's up 20.55 or 35.54%. A big move once again but reflective of the markets price action.









Looking at the weekly chart, and the 2008, swing highs came in at 81.65 and 89.53 respectively.







Extraordinary times. Extraordinary uncertainty.