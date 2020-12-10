Watching the 1.3283 to 1.32912 area in the GBPUSD for bias clues

Pair is below that area, but moving above and below the level over the last few hours

The 1.3283 to 1.32912 area is home to a number of swing lows (and a few highs) going back to November 23. Yes, there have been moves below that failed on November 23 and again on December 7. Today, has seen the price move below and bounced back above.









Nevertheless, watch that area for bias clues today. Stay below should be more bearish. Move above and there may be some moves to the upside.





A higher level to get above which might confirm more buying interest would be at 1.33029 and 1.33116.







On the downside, getting below 1.3245-49 area is more bearish and would have traders looking toward the low from Monday at 1.3222 and then the swing low going back to November 19 at 1.3195 area.

