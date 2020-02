While the US stocks were tumbling lower, European shares closed for the day (and at session lows)

Major indices closed at the session lows.

German DAX, -0.91%



France's CAC, -0.8%



UK's FTSE 100, -0.27%



Spain's Ibex, -1.51%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -1.56%

The US stocks since the tumble have recovered some of their gains. The S&P index -0.78% after being down -1.33% at the lows



The NASDAQ index -1.22% after falling by -1.84% at the lows

The Dow is down -0.83% after falling -1.32% at the lows



ForexLive

While the US stocks were tumbling lower, the European major indices were closing for the day. The final numbers are showing: