White House: It has the sense Sen. Sinema does want to see a reconciliation bill

Sen. Sinema is a key democratic senator who like Sen Manchin is more moderate and expressed concerns about spending bill and increased taxes.

Present Biden's first-term domestic agenda is packed into the massive bill, which has no Republican support and will have to be passed by using a budgetary process called reconciliation.

This will allow it to pass with 50 votes, versus the 60 votes that are normally required to pass Senate measures.

The fate is still n the hands of both Sinema and Manchin as the Senate is evenly divided, 50-50.



