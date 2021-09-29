White House: It has the sense Sen. Sinema does want to see a reconciliation bill

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | white-house

White House comments from Press Secretary

  • We are at a precarious, important time discussions on legislation
  • White House team, Biden will be working around the clock on talks with lawmakers
  • it has the sense that Sen. Sinema does want to see a reconciliation bill
Sen. Sinema is a key democratic senator who like Sen Manchin is more moderate and expressed concerns about spending bill and increased taxes.

Present Biden's first-term domestic agenda is packed into the massive bill, which has no Republican support and will have to be passed by using a budgetary process called reconciliation

This will allow it to pass with 50 votes, versus the 60 votes that are normally required to pass Senate measures. 

The fate is still n the hands of both Sinema and Manchin as the Senate is evenly divided, 50-50.  



Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose