White House: It has the sense Sen. Sinema does want to see a reconciliation bill
Technical Analysis
White House comments from Press Secretary
- We are at a precarious, important time discussions on legislation
- White House team, Biden will be working around the clock on talks with lawmakers
- it has the sense that Sen. Sinema does want to see a reconciliation bill
Sen. Sinema is a key democratic senator who like Sen Manchin is more moderate and expressed concerns about spending bill and increased taxes.
Present Biden's first-term domestic agenda is packed into the massive bill, which has no Republican support and will have to be passed by using a budgetary process called reconciliation.
This will allow it to pass with 50 votes, versus the 60 votes that are normally required to pass Senate measures.
The fate is still n the hands of both Sinema and Manchin as the Senate is evenly divided, 50-50.