World Health Organization team of experts has arrived in China

Author: Greg Michalowski

World Health Organization press conference highlights

The World Health Organization is holding a press conference. Below are some of the streaming highlights:
  • WHO team of experts has arrived in China to lay groundwork for a larger team looking into coronavirus outbreak
  • In last days has seen concerning incidents of onward spread of virus and people with no history of travel to China as in France.  Could be the spark that becomes a bigger fire
