With 30 minutes to go in trading, US indices are near the midpoint of the day's ranges

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Still holding onto a solid gains

With 30 minutes ago and the trading day, the major indices are still comfortably higher. However, they are also in the middle of their trading ranges.

  • S&P index is up 1.64%. The high took the price up 2.83% while the low moved to a low of +0.31%.
  • The NASDAQ index is up 1.48%. The high took the price up 2.44% while the low saw the gain at 0.23%
  • Dow is out 1.76%. The high took the price up 3.29%, while the low move to a low of 0.19%.
Still holding onto a solid gains_ The gains today were fueled by reopening hopes, potential fiscal stimulus (over US$1 trillion), and continued assurances by the Fed that monetary stimulus would be around for a long time. Negatives for the day came from increased concerns about the coronavirus in Beijing and regional hotspots in the US showing increasing case numbers (including Texas, Arizona, Florida).

Winners today include:
  • Caterpillar, +5.04%
  • Slack, +4.54%
  • Merck and Company, +3.81%
  • Home Depot, +3.63%
  • Boeing, +3.59%
  • micron, +3.39%
  • Northrop Grumman, +3.29%
  • Chevron, +3.02%
  • IBM, +2.83%
All 30 of the Dow stocks are up with Intel the laggard at +0.08%. Other losers today outside the Dow include:
  • Wynn Resort, -2.13%
  • Nvidia, -1.62%
  • Beyond  Meat, -1.16%
  • Tesla, -0.96%
  • AMD, -0.87%
  • General Motors, -0.5%
  • Comcast, -0.35%
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
