With 30 minutes to go in trading, US indices are near the midpoint of the day's ranges
Technical Analysis
Still holding onto a solid gains
With 30 minutes ago and the trading day, the major indices are still comfortably higher. However, they are also in the middle of their trading ranges.
The gains today were fueled by reopening hopes, potential fiscal stimulus (over US$1 trillion), and continued assurances by the Fed that monetary stimulus would be around for a long time. Negatives for the day came from increased concerns about the coronavirus in Beijing and regional hotspots in the US showing increasing case numbers (including Texas, Arizona, Florida).
- S&P index is up 1.64%. The high took the price up 2.83% while the low moved to a low of +0.31%.
- The NASDAQ index is up 1.48%. The high took the price up 2.44% while the low saw the gain at 0.23%
- Dow is out 1.76%. The high took the price up 3.29%, while the low move to a low of 0.19%.
Winners today include:
- Caterpillar, +5.04%
- Slack, +4.54%
- Merck and Company, +3.81%
- Home Depot, +3.63%
- Boeing, +3.59%
- micron, +3.39%
- Northrop Grumman, +3.29%
- Chevron, +3.02%
- IBM, +2.83%
All 30 of the Dow stocks are up with Intel the laggard at +0.08%. Other losers today outside the Dow include:
- Wynn Resort, -2.13%
- Nvidia, -1.62%
- Beyond Meat, -1.16%
- Tesla, -0.96%
- AMD, -0.87%
- General Motors, -0.5%
- Comcast, -0.35%