With 30 minutes to go in trading, US indices are near the midpoint of the day's ranges

Still holding onto a solid gains

With 30 minutes ago and the trading day, the major indices are still comfortably higher. However, they are also in the middle of their trading ranges.





S&P index is up 1.64%. The high took the price up 2.83% while the low moved to a low of +0.31%.



The NASDAQ index is up 1.48%. The high took the price up 2.44% while the low saw the gain at 0.23%



Dow is out 1.76%. The high took the price up 3.29%, while the low move to a low of 0.19%.





Winners today include:

Caterpillar, +5.04%



Slack, +4.54%



Merck and Company, +3.81%



Home Depot, +3.63%



Boeing, +3.59%



micron, +3.39%



Northrop Grumman, +3.29%



Chevron, +3.02%



IBM, +2.83%

All 30 of the Dow stocks are up with Intel the laggard at +0.08%. Other losers today outside the Dow include:

Wynn Resort, -2.13%

Nvidia, -1.62%



Beyond Meat, -1.16%



Tesla, -0.96%



AMD, -0.87%



General Motors, -0.5%



Comcast, -0.35%

The gains today were fueled by reopening hopes, potential fiscal stimulus (over US$1 trillion), and continued assurances by the Fed that monetary stimulus would be around for a long time. Negatives for the day came from increased concerns about the coronavirus in Beijing and regional hotspots in the US showing increasing case numbers (including Texas, Arizona, Florida).