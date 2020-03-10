With an hour to go, the major indices are looking good
Technical Analysis
But anything can happen
The last hour of trading has been very volatile. Over the last 10 days, the average move is 1.1%.
Currently, with an hour to go, the:
- S&P index is up 76.72 points or 2.79% at 2823.28
- NASDAQ index is up 239.16 points or 3.01% at 8189.84
- the Dow industrial average is up 616.47 points or 2.58% at 24467.49
in other markets
- gold is trading near low levels at $1653.53. The low for the day came in at $1649.48. The high for the day reached $1680.75
- WTI crude oil futures moved up over $35.02 since the settlement at 2:30 PM ET. We are currently trading at $34.48 that's up $3.35 or 10.76%
In the US debt market:
- 2 year is at 0.4807%, up 9.9 basis points
- 10 year is at 0.7587%, up 2.1 basis points
- 30 year is up 1.242%, +24.7 basis points
The US yield got a boost after a very sloppy 3 year auction which is all a 2.7 basis point tail and the dealers saddled with 44% of the auction.