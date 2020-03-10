With an hour to go, the major indices are looking good

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | nasdaq

But anything can happen

The last hour of trading has been very volatile.  Over the last 10 days, the average move is 1.1%.    

Currently, with an hour to go, the:
  • S&P index is up 76.72 points or 2.79% at 2823.28
  • NASDAQ index is up 239.16 points or 3.01% at 8189.84
  • the Dow industrial average is up 616.47 points or 2.58% at 24467.49
in other markets 
  • gold is trading near low levels at $1653.53. The low for the day came in at $1649.48. The high for the day reached $1680.75
  • WTI crude oil futures moved up over $35.02 since the settlement at 2:30 PM ET. We are currently trading at $34.48 that's up $3.35 or 10.76%
In the US debt market:
  • 2 year is at 0.4807%, up 9.9 basis points
  • 10 year is at 0.7587%, up 2.1 basis points
  • 30 year is up 1.242%, +24.7 basis points
The US yield got a boost after a very sloppy 3 year auction which is all a 2.7 basis point tail and the dealers saddled with 44% of the auction.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose