With an hour to go, the major indices are looking good

The last hour of trading has been very volatile. Over the last 10 days, the average move is 1.1%.





Currently, with an hour to go, the:

S&P index is up 76.72 points or 2.79% at 2823.28



NASDAQ index is up 239.16 points or 3.01% at 8189.84



the Dow industrial average is up 616.47 points or 2.58% at 24467.49

in other markets gold is trading near low levels at $1653.53. The low for the day came in at $1649.48. The high for the day reached $1680.75

WTI crude oil futures moved up over $35.02 since the settlement at 2:30 PM ET. We are currently trading at $34.48 that's up $3.35 or 10.76%

