World Health Organization: Declares coronvirus a public health emergency

This is not a vote of no-confidence in China

does not recommend limiting trade and movement to to China virus outbreak



our greatest concern is the potential for the virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems



panel almost unanimously concluded that coronavirus is a global emergency



China has done tremendous things to limit the spread of the virus to other countries



never seen this type of mobilization in my life that that was being executed in China



Believes that the measures that China is taking will 'reverse the tide'



On China WHO says 'I have seen the capacity and I believe they will control this outbreak assumes possible'

Although the declaration of the coronavirus as a public health emergency, the officials from the World Health Organization are gushing about the China response to the virus, it's containment and seem not to be concerned about the spread in China or in countries that are acting responsibly. Once again the biggest concern is countries with weaker health systems.











