Crude oil settles up $0.35 or 0.87%





The price of crude oil futures settle at $40.60. That is up $0.35 or 0.87%. The high price reached $40.79. The low price reached $39.78.







The price remains between its 100 day moving average below at $39.50 and its 50 day moving average at $41.46. The 200 day moving averages at $41.88.