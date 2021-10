Crude oil futures up $1.26 or 1.53%





The high for the day reached $83.80. The low extended to $81.76.





A week ago, the price closed at $82.47. The gain of $1.29 represents a gain of 1.564% for the week. The close is the highest in seven years. Since August 20, the price of crude oil is up close to 36%.









