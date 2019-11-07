WTI crude oil continues to consolidate

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | crude-oil

Stays above the 100 day MA but can't stay above the 200 day MA

The price of WTI crude oil remains above the 100 day moving average at $55.98, but for the 4th day in a row moved above the higher 200 day moving average at $57.22, only to fail on the move above and move back down.

The WTI futures contract today so that $57.15. That was up $0.80 or 1.42%. It is currently trading at $56.97 in after-hours trading. The high for the day reached $57.88. The low extended to $56.27 (above that 100 day MA at $55.98).  


