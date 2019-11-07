WTI crude oil continues to consolidate
Technical Analysis
Stays above the 100 day MA but can't stay above the 200 day MA
The price of WTI crude oil remains above the 100 day moving average at $55.98, but for the 4th day in a row moved above the higher 200 day moving average at $57.22, only to fail on the move above and move back down.
The WTI futures contract today so that $57.15. That was up $0.80 or 1.42%. It is currently trading at $56.97 in after-hours trading. The high for the day reached $57.88. The low extended to $56.27 (above that 100 day MA at $55.98).