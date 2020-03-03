WTI crude oil erases gains

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | crude-oil

Trades above and below unchanged now

The price of WTI crude oil has erased earlier gains and trade it down to a low price of $46.47.  That took the price down about $0.28 on the day. The price is rebounding a little bit and trades at $46.90, up $0.15 on the day.

Technically, the fall has taken the price back below its 100 hour moving average early at $46.95. Traders will be watching that level for bias clues.  Stay below move lower will be more bearish. 
