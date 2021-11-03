WTI crude oil falls below $81.00

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | crude-oil

Approaches swing low area between $80.58 to $80.78 area

The price of WTI crude oil has continued it's move to the downside and trades below the $81.00 level. The contract price is approaching a key support target at the $80.58 to $80.78 area. That area stalled falls going back to October 20, October 21, October 27 and October 28. 

A move below that level would have traders looking toward the 50% midpoint of the move up from the October 7th low at $80.19.

Approaches swing low area between $80.58 to $80.78 area


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose