The May WTI crude oil futures are settling at $59.16 or $-1.39 or 2.3%. The high for the day reached $61.17. The low extended to $58.97.





Looking at the hourly chart, the price at the end of the day has pushed back below the 100 and 200 hour MA at $60.38 and $60.26 respectively. Stay below those levels, tilts the bias back to the downside.