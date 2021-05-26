WTI crude oil futures settles at $66.21

Up $0.14 or 0.21%





The high price today reached $66.43. The low price extended to $65.25.





The price action for the pair moved up toward the high from yesterday at $66.50, but fell short of it by seven cents.





The low today took out yesterday's swing low, but could not extend down toward the 61.8% retracement of the recent range at $64.90.





The subsequent move back higher sent the price into positive territory, but overall, the price action remains consolidative below topside resistance (see yellow area) and retracement and moving average support below below.





the price of WTI crude oil futures are closing at $66.21. That's up $0.14 or 0.21%