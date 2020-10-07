WTI crude oil futures are settling at $39.95

Down $0.72 or -1.77%





The high price for the day reached $40.35. The low price extended to $39.28.







Inventory data was mixed with crude inventories up 0.5M barrels vs. -1.2M estimate. The gasoline inventories showed a large drop of -1.435M vs a expected drawdown of -0.5M. Distillates came in near expectations at -0.962M vs expectations of -1.1M.







The price of the November WTI crude oil futures contract is settling at $39.95. That is down $0.72 or -1.77%.