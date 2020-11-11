WTI crude oil futures for December settled $0.09 higher at $41.45

The high price reached $43.06 before rotating back to the downside. The low price extended to $41.32. The settle price is just off of that low.





The price of oil has rallied higher this week on the back of the vaccine news. Private inventory data released late yesterday showed a larger than expected draw of -5.1 million barrels vs. -0.9 million estimate. The official EIA data will be released tomorrow a date later than usual in respect to the Veterans Day holiday.





A headline just out says that OPEC+ talks are to focus on a delay of oil output hike of 3 – 6 months.





