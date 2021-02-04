WTI crude oil futures for March delivery settle at $56.23

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | wti-crude-oil-futures

WTI crude oil futures settle higher by $0.54 or 0.97%

WTI crude oil

The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $56.22. That's up $0.54 or 0.97% on the day.

The high price reached $56.58 while the low extended to $55.30.

Looking at the hourly chart, the contracts trades between channel trendlines. The topside trend line cuts across at $57.40. The lower trend line is at $55.50

For Adam's view of the run higher in crude oil click here
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose