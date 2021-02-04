WTI crude oil futures for March delivery settle at $56.23

WTI crude oil futures settle higher by $0.54 or 0.97%









The high price reached $56.58 while the low extended to $55.30.





Looking at the hourly chart, the contracts trades between channel trendlines. The topside trend line cuts across at $57.40. The lower trend line is at $55.50







The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $56.22. That's up $0.54 or 0.97% on the day.