WTI crude oil futures for March delivery settles at $53.13

Down -$0.17 or -0.34%





The high price for the day reached $53.41. The low price extended to $52.75















Looking at the hourly chart above, the low prices today stalled near the converged 100 and 200 hour moving averages (blue and green lines). Those moving averages are currently at $52.81. Stay above is more bullish. Move below is more bearish.





The WTI crude oil futures for March delivery settle at $53.13. That's down $0.17 or -0.34%.