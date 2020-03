Look to test the low from last week at $27.34.

the price of WTI crude oil futures have moved to a new session low of $27.79. That took out the low from yesterday at $28.10. The low from last week at $27.34 remains as a downward targets.







The fallen to new lows has also helped to push the USDCAD to a new session high. The high price moved to 1.4245.