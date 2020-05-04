WTI crude oil futures reached $21 in after-hours trading

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | wti-crude-oil

Up 6% on the day

The June contract for WTI crude oil futures has reached $21 in after-hours trading. That is up 6.07%.

The June contract settle at 2:30 PM ET at $20.39.

The July contract is also moving higher but at a slower pace. It currently trades at $23.34 up $1.05 or 4.67%

Stocks continue to rally into the close, with the S&P now trading near the highs for the day at 2842.80. That's up 0.43%. The NASDAQ index is up over 1% at 8698.25, up 93.2 points or 1.08%.

The Dow industrial average is also in the black with a 15 point gain or 0.06% at 23738 currently.

See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose