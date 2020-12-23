WTI crude oil futures settle $1.10 higher at $48.12
Technical Analysis
Up 2.34% on the dayThe price of WTI crude oil futures for February delivery settling at $48.12. That's up $1.10 or 2.34%. The high price reached $48.50. The low price extended to $46.16.
Looking at the daily chart, the low for the day stalled just ahead of the 61.8% retracement at $46.04. Pulling that level The buyers more control. The most recent high from Friday's trade reached $49.43. Getting above that level and the $50 level would be more bullish for the contract.
The high price for the February crude oil contract was in January at $57.68. The low price was in April and $27.22.