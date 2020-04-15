WTI crude oil futures settle at $19.87

Down $0.24 or -1.19%

the run above the $20 level could not be sustained into the close. WTI crude oil futures are settling the day at $19.87. That is down $0.24 or -1.19%







The high price for the day reached $20.89. The low price extended to $19.20. That was the lowest level since 2002.







The crude oil inventory data showed a record 19.248 million barrel build. Gasoline implied demand is down to 5.836M. That is down around 44% from a year ago levels.





