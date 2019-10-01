WTI crude oil futures settle at $53.62

Down $0.45 or -0.83%

The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling down -$0.45 or -0.83% at $53.62.





The high for the day reached $54.84. The low for the day reached $53.05.









Looking at the daily chart below, the contract has now been below the 100 hour MA (blue line) for the last 5 straight days.





Drilling to the hourly chart below, the contract fell toward a lower channel trendline and found support buyers against that level today. A move below with next test the $52.84 level which is the low for the month of September.









