WTI crude oil futures settle at $52.20.

Crude oil closed at $51.98 last week





The high price for the day reached $53.25. The low price extended to $51.93





For the week, the price a week ago settled near $52 and $51.98. With the current price at $52.22, the gain is just $0.22 for the week.







The trading range for the week saw the low on Monday at $51.82. The high came on Thursday at $53.58.







Since January 8, the contract has remained in a fairly narrow up and down trading range between $51.41 and $53.94 (from January 13).

The price of the March WTI crude oil futures contract settle today at $52.20. That's down $0.14 or -0.27% on the day.