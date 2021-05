Up $1.64 or 2.65%.











Looking at the hourly chart, the price today moved up to retest its falling 100 hour moving average. That moving average currently comes in at $64.14 and moving lower. The high today reached $64.07.

The price of WTI crude oil futures settled at $63.58. That is up $1.64 or 2.65%. The gain erased part of the three-day decline. For the week, the price declined for the first time in 4 weeks.