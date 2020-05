Down -$0.57 on the day or -2.3%







Looking at the hourly chart, the lows today were able to stay above a upward sloping trendline. That trend line comes in at $22.84. Going forward stay above that trend line will keep the buyers more in control.

The price of WTI crude oil futures are ending the day down $0.57 or -2.3% at $23.99. The high for the day reached $26.08. The low was down at $22.58.