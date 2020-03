Down $1.38 or -4.02%





The high for the day today reached $36.35. The low extended to $32.56. The gap from the weekend remains in place (although it narrowed today). The low on Friday was at $41.05. The high price today was the highest level this week at $36.35.





The price of WTI crude oil futures settle that $32.98. That was down $1.38 or -4.02%.