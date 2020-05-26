WTI crude oil futures settle at $34.35

Up $1.10 or 3.31%

The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling the day at $34.35. That is up $1.10 or 3.31%. The high price extended to $34.81. The low fell to $33.38.









Looking at the hourly chart, the price of crude oil did extend above last week's high at $34.66, but could not sustain the momentum. The price dipped lower, however, the pair did fine support against its rising 100 hour moving average (blue line in the chart above). That moving average currently comes in at $33.43. Going forward, stay above the 100 hour moving average and the buyers remain in control