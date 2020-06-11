WTI crude oil futures settle at $36.34

Down $-3.26 or -8.23%

The price of WTI crude oil futures tumbled lower with concerns about global recovery, and increasingly stubborn high supply. The price of crude oil futures settle at $36.34. That is down $-3.26 were -8.23% on the day.





The high price for the day reached $39.09. The low price extended to $35.41.







Technically, the price of the July contract fell back below its 100 day moving average at $36.67. The price had stayed above that moving average level for the last 4 trading days.













