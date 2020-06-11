WTI crude oil futures settle at $36.34

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | wti-crude-oil-futures

Down $-3.26 or -8.23%

The price of WTI crude oil futures tumbled lower with concerns about global recovery, and increasingly stubborn high supply. The price of crude oil futures settle at $36.34. That is down $-3.26 were -8.23% on the day.

The high price for the day reached $39.09. The low price extended to $35.41.

Technically, the price of the July contract fell back below its 100 day moving average at $36.67. The price had stayed above that moving average level for the last 4 trading days.

WTI crude oil futures are settling Down $-3.26 or -8.23%_


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose